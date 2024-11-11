Kamal Haasan requests fans and media to drop honorific titles

Kamal Haasan, one of the most versatile and respected actors in the Indian film industry, recently made a heartfelt appeal to his fans and the media. Known for his passion for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and introducing innovative techniques to Indian cinema, the legendary actor has often been showered with titles like Ulaganayagan (Universal Hero) by his admirers. However, Kamal Haasan now wishes to take a step back from these honorifics.

Taking to his social media profiles, Kamal Haasan shared a note expressing gratitude for the love and admiration he has received over the years. In his message, he acknowledged the numerous titles and accolades bestowed upon him by fans and colleagues. However, he emphasized that cinema is a collective art form and believes that no individual should be elevated above the craft itself.

To stay grounded and connected to his roots, Kamal Haasan has requested everyone to refer to him simply as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH. He expressed his desire to focus on learning, improving, and remaining true to his passion for cinema.

This humble request from Kamal Haasan reminds many of a similar appeal made by Ajith Kumar in 2021. The Tamil superstar had asked his fans and the media to stop using the title Thala (leader) and simply call him by his name. Fans and the industry respected his wishes, and since then, Ajith has been addressed without any titles.

It remains to be seen how Kamal Haasan's fans and the media will respond to this latest request. Given his influential status in the industry, it is likely that many will respect his wish, further highlighting his commitment to humility and the art of cinema.