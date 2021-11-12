Kamal Haasan to team up with Pa Ranjith?

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Vikram', whose first glimpse was out recently. The 2022 release is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Master' fame. The 'Indian 2' actor is also hosting the 5th season of the popular show Bigg Boss (Tamil).



The latest buzz is that the 'Vishwaroopam' actor is set to team up with 'Kabali' director Pa Ranjith for a fresh project. Kamal Haasan is more likely to start shooting for this film after he completes 'Vikram' and a yet-to-be-named movie with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

But an official announcement from the team is awaited. Kamal Haasan is also in plans to finish his "Indian 2" with Shankar as the issues were sorted out between the film maker and producers.

Coming to 'Vikram', it is produced by Raj Kamal Films International and Mahendran's Turmeric Media. Anirudh Ravichander is its composer. The film also has Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kalidas in prominent roles.