Kangana Ranaut calls for OTT censorship, criticizes CBFC over ‘Emergency’ delay

Bollywood and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut is once again in the news with a call for censorship on OTT platforms. In a session of parliament recently, Kangana raised the question of how unregulated the content is on these popular streaming services while pointing out that bold inappropriate content is easily reached by children. She urged the government to bring in some form of censorship measures for OTT platforms, saying that now was an urgent need to control the kind of material that is being viewed by young audiences.

Apart from raising the issue of censorship on OTT, Kangana was also disturbed by her film Emergency, which she said is facing a lot of bottlenecks with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "The CBFC has been putting it on hold, and there is no clear answer coming its way," says this actress-director.

Kangana did not shy away from speaking on what she said were "double standards" in the industry. "How come a series like 'IC814,' which revolves around a hijack, passes without any cuts, while my film is being denied certification? This is truly unfair," she said voicing concerns.

Kangana stars and directs in ‘Emergency,’ a film that has been held up by the CBFC for far too long. It is set within a politically charged narrative; still, progress regarding a release date is nowhere in sight.

Kangana, the MP from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, continues her quest for a certification process that is fair and transparent for her film, going on to demand regulation of content on OTT, as well.