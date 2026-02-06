Harish pans Revanth for using ‘abusive’ language

BRSLP Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao criticised the language and conduct of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that his words and behaviour were being rejected by civil society and were leaving a permanent stain on Telangana’s political culture.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Harish Rao said that the language being used by the Chief Minister was lowering the dignity of the state and damaging Telangana’s reputation.

Silence of intellectuals and civil society on this issue is dangerous for the state. There were no jobs on the ground despite promises of a job calendar, but a ‘scam calendar’ was being followed with one scandal emerging every month.

Governance has been neglected, and the focus has shifted to personal gains. There is nothing to show for two and a half years of governance. Vulgar language is being used only to hide incompetence and failure, said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader said that to protect his position a secret understanding has been reached with the BJP, which explains why there was no serious central investigation into corruption under the Congress government.

Farmers have been pushed into distress by skipping loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, and paddy bonuses. Twenty-four-hour power supply has been reduced to limited hours. Unable to tolerate the respect and affection that people have for K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister was resorting to personal attacks and abusive language, he said.

Harish Rao said that while political criticism was natural, the language used from the chair of the Chief Minister was unacceptable and was being condemned by decent society. Telangana without KCR is unimaginable. The aspirations of four crore people were fulfilled under his leadership, he said.