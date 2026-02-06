Kisan drone booking through mobile app

Vijayawada: In a major step towards promoting technology-driven agriculture, the State government has introduced the “Kisan Drone Uberisation” initiative, enabling farmers to book Kisan drone services on a cab-booking model through a mobile application, said NTR District Agriculture Officer (DAO) DMF Vijaya Kumari.

In a statement issued in Vijayawada on Thursday, she said drones are already being used for pesticide spraying, enabling uniform coverage of nearly one acre of farmland in just 10 minutes. She said the use of drones significantly reduces manual labour, saves time and cost, and ensures precise spraying, resulting in better crop protection and improved productivity.

To further expand the use of drone services, Vijaya Kumari said the government has developed a digital platform to act as a direct interface between farmers and drone service providers. She said that the “Kisan Drone Uberisation” app, developed by the State government through the AP Drones Corporation, is an android-based mobile application that allows farmers to book drone services easily with a single click.

She said farmers can download the app from the Google Play Store or access it by scanning QR codes available at Rythu Seva Kendras. She said that after setting up their profile, farmers can enter field details, select the required service, and book drones as per their needs.

She made it clear that charges would be applicable depending on the area covered and the type of service availed. Meanwhile, under the RKVY 2024–25 scheme, 35 Kisan Drones have been provided in the NTR district. She urged farmers to make effective use of the app to enhance agricultural efficiency and income.