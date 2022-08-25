Kangana Ranaut Introduces Milind Soman As Sam Manekshaw From Emergency Movie…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct, produce and act in her upcoming movie Emergency. She is stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to showcase us the glimpses of 'Emergency' period incidents of the country. She already introduced Anupam Kher as Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Recently she also dropped the first look poster of Mahima Chaudhry and she will be seen as Pupul Jayakar. Now, another prominent character of the movie is also introduced. He is none other than Milind Soman. He will be essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw in this movie.



Kangana and Milind Soman shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Kangana also wrote, "Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India's frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency @manikarnikafilms @nishantpitti @anupampkher @shreyastalpade27 @mahimachaudhry1 @mrsheetalsharma @aksht_ranaut

@writish1 @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @khuranasamir @rakeshyadav.artncraft @raiajayg @satishkaushik2178 @thecastingstation @dhananjaysfx @lizziloulaw @djmalinowski @omshankar83 @darshan_pandyaa #KanganaRanaut #MilindSoman".

Even Milind also wrote, "Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut 's directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!"

Well, Sam Manekshaw was an army officer and his career spanned over 4 decades. He was also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in the country.



Kangana Ranaut is not only the lead actress of this movie but she is also the director and producer for this movie too. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting began a few days back.





Milind Soman looked awesome and tried to own the look of Sam ji to the most!

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.