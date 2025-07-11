‘Kannappa’ roars into second week as a devotional blockbuster, draws spiritual praise and star support

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project Kannappa has struck a divine chord with audiences and is continuing its victorious theatrical run into the second week. The devotional action drama has earned both critical acclaim and mass love, with Vishnu’s intense performance being lauded as a career-best.

Taking the promotions up a notch, legendary actor and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Mohan Babu, who produced the film and played a vital role, watched Kannappa at Capital Cinemas, Benz Circle, Vijayawada. He was joined by Ghazal Srinivas, Guinness World Record-winning folk singer and President of Save Temples Bharat, along with several Aghoras, Naga Sadhus, and spiritual leaders, creating an electrifying spiritual atmosphere.

After the screening, Ghazal Srinivas praised the film, stating, “Kannappa is made to Hollywood standards. Like Annamayya and Sri Ramadasu, this film will go down as one of the greatest devotional films. The first half introduces Kannappa beautifully, while the second half showcases his transformation and deep devotion to Lord Shiva.”

He added that watching the film with superstars like Rajinikanth, Prabhu Deva, and Bhagyaraj in Chennai left the entire audience in tears. Even international media has reportedly responded positively, with Rajinikanth sending a personal note appreciating the film.

The screening also saw the presence of spiritual icons like Shri Shri Rajeshwar Nath Ji, Shiva Swamiji, Yogini Lalitha Ji, Bhakti Chaitanya Swamiji, and many other Aghoris and sadhus from across India.

Kannappa features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, and Mohan Babu himself. On the occasion of completing 10 days in theatres, Mohan Babu expressed heartfelt thanks to the audience for making the film a spiritual and cinematic triumph.