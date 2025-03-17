Live
Kannappa’s ‘Mahadeva Shastri Intro Song’ to drop on Mohan Babu’s b’day
The makers of Kannappa are gearing up to release their third single, “Mahadeva Shastri Intro Song,” on March 19, coinciding with Dr. M. Mohan Babu’s birthday. As both the producer of the film and the powerhouse behind the Mahadeva Shastri character, the occasion serves as a perfect platform to introduce this high-impact track.
Adding to the grandeur, Kannappa features an ensemble cast including Vishnu Manchu, Preeti Mukundan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mukesh Rishi, and Kajal Agarwal. The song, composed by Stephen Devassy, promises to be a musical spectacle with powerful beats and an electrifying composition, capturing the dynamic essence of Mahadeva Shastri.
This release marks a crucial milestone in the film’s promotions, underscoring its commitment to innovative storytelling through music. With its bold composition and stellar lineup, the “Mahadeva Shastri Intro Song” is set to mesmerize audiences while amplifying Kannappa’s devotional grandeur.