Kantara: Chapter 1 dominates global box office, earning ₹335 crore in just four days

Hombale Films’ Kantara Chapter 1 box office crosses the ₹335 crore mark worldwide in 4 days only, is breaking records and is touching the hearts of the audience every passing minute.

The film was released in theatres on 2nd October and from day one Kantara Chapter 1 enthralled the cult and critics alike with its masterful storytelling and filmmaking expertise.

Weekend Numbers

Opening day box office of Rishab Shetty Kantara success was colossal with ₹88 crore net collections and is looking to break Kantara movie records in the days to come. Day two witnessed a mild drop to ₹65 crore but the weekend collections are up. Saturday collection grew by 26% with ₹82 crore (India gross) at the box office and this brings Kantara worldwide earnings to ₹235 crore on day 3 of the run. Sunday net collections (after tax) of ₹61.5 crore takes India’s four-day net to ₹232.75 crore.

Day wise numbers (India Net) are as follows –

Day 1: ₹61.85 crore

Day 2: ₹54.4 crore

Day 3: ₹55 crore

Day 4: ₹61.5 crore

Kantara 335 crore collection is gaining more ground with each passing day as the film continues to dominate on Kantara Chapter 1 day 4 collection and is gathering steam as it goes from strength to strength as a word of mouth phenomenon.

Pan-India Magic

Figures are just one part of the success story, but what really makes Kantara Chapter 1 stand out is the widespread and inclusive pan-Indian appeal that the film has enjoyed. Kantara Chapter 1 was released in seven languages including English, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada and is drawing cult not just from across the country but also from abroad. The myth inspired story, the emotional connect, the lavish sets, jaw dropping special goods, fantastic locales and further have given Kantara Chapter 1 a rare pan-Indian flavour that has been missing in numerous films in recent times.