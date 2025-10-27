Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Watch Rishab Shetty’s Hit Movie Soon on This Platfrom

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video. The platform shared a new poster showing Rishab in a strong and divine look.

When will it release online?

The OTT release date is not announced yet. It may be revealed soon. Fans who missed the movie in theatres are waiting to watch it online.

How big was the movie’s success?

Kantara: Chapter 1 earned over ₹800 crore worldwide. It made ₹563 crore in India and $13 million overseas. It is the top Indian film of 2025.