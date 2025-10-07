Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes KGF 2 Record with Biggest Opening Weekend in Karnataka

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was released in Karnataka on October 2.

The latest flick earned more than ₹20 crore on its first day. In just four days since its release, it collected nearly ₹79 crore. This is the biggest opening ever in Karnataka.

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 earned ₹73.5 crore in four days. But now, Kantara Chapter 1 has broken therecord and is the top opening movie in the state.

By the sixth day, Kantara 2 is expected to cross ₹100 crore. Only three movies achieved this feat before: Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Kantara Chapter 1.

If the movie keeps getting more viewers, it can earn over ₹200 crore and beat Kantara Chapter 1's record of ₹183.60 crore. But it depends on how many people continue to watch the film in the next weeks.