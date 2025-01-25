Kapil Sharma begins filming of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated second installment of his 2015 film, KisKisko Pyaar Karoon. The shooting for the sequel has officially begun in Mumbai.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the upcoming film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the iconic filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan, who also helmed the first film. KisKiskoPyaarKaroon 2 will be produced under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in collaboration with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

This sequel marks Kapil's reunion with Abbas-Mustan after the success of the original film. Joining Kapil this time is actor Manjot Singh, known for his work in films like Fukrey, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Dream Girl. The sequel promises more laughs and chaotic situations, continuing the quirky story from the first film.

KisKiskoPyaarKaroon was a comedic hit that marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut. The original movie featured a star-studded cast including Sai Lokur, Jamie Lever, Arbaaz Khan, ManjariFadnis, and Varun Sharma, among others. The plot centered on a man who marries three women, all living in the same building without knowing each other, leading to hilarious complications.

Kapil Sharma, who is best known for his roles as a stand-up comedian and television host, rose to fame with shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He also starred in films like Firangi and Zwigato.

On the personal front, Kapil is married to GinniChatrath, and they have two children, a daughter and a son.







