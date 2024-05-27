Karan Vohra recalls how everyone on set laughed during ‘Mickey Mouse’ band-aid scene

Mumbai: Actor Karan Vohra has opened up about the cartoon band-aid on his forehead for a sequence in the show ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’, sharing how the scene turned out funny, leaving everyone on the set laughing.

In an upcoming twist, Aryaman (Karan) gets injured when some files fall on his head. Janvi (Ulka Gupta), worried about his injury, pulls out a Mickey Mouse band-aid from her bag, which she usually carries for Kian (Nihan Jain), and sticks it on Aryaman's forehead.

However, the scene came out so beautifully, but everyone on the set cracked up watching Karan, as he had to keep the cartoon band-aid on his forehead to maintain continuity in the upcoming scenes.

Talking about the same, Karan said: “Shooting this scene was fun, not just for me, but for everyone on the sets. As soon as Ulka put the Mickey Mouse band-aid on my forehead, everyone on set started laughing out loud, which made us break the character and re-shoot the whole scene again.”

“When I looked at myself in the mirror, even I found it funny. I had to keep it on for the day, as it was needed for continuity. I hope the audience also enjoys the scene as much as we enjoyed shooting it,” he added.

In the show, Aryaman is working as a trainee under Janvi's guidance in his own hotel, trying to uncover the culprit who attacked his father.

Amid this quest, Aryaman grows closer to Janvi, and their fun banter is captivating the hearts of the audience.

‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ airs every day at 7.30 p.m. on Zee TV.