Kareena digs out unseen moment between Sharmila Tagore and Rohit Bal

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a rare and nostalgic photograph of her mother-in-law, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, with designer Rohit Bal on Sunday.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Bebo gave fans a glimpse into a cherished moment between Sharmila and Bal. She captioned the post, "Legends," along with a heart emoji, and thanked Nikhil Khanna for the treasured picture. In the image, Sharmila is seated while Rohit stands close beside her for the photo. Kareena had previously shared images of Rohit Bal from his younger days with red, white, and black heart emojis. On November 1, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced Rohit Bal’s passing with a statement that read, “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal.

He was a founding member of the FDCI. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, innovation, and forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, Gudda. You are a legend.”

Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Sidharth Malhotra expressed their grief over the iconic designer’s demise. Sonam, one of the first to pay tribute, shared photos and a heartfelt message, including a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with Bal.

She wrote, “Dear Gudda, I heard about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me. I’ve been blessed to have known you, worn you, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan." Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment since last year and was admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023.

After a strong recovery, he returned to work earlier this year. The designer was cremated on Saturday at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi.