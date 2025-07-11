Karthi teams up with director Tamizh for powerful action drama ‘Marshal’

Actor Karthi, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in the rural family entertainer Sathyam Sundaram, is now gearing up for his 29th film, titled Marshal. This new venture marks his first collaboration with director Tamizh, celebrated for his critically acclaimed film Taanakkaran. The film is being produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, with Ishan Saksena joining as co-producer.

The makers officially launched the film today with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of its regular shoot. Alongside this, the striking title poster was also unveiled, capturing immediate attention. The poster shows Karthi standing with folded hands against a dramatic seascape, though his face is intentionally hidden—fueling speculation about the mysterious nature of his role.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has been roped in as the female lead, while the ensemble cast features stalwarts like Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, Easwari Rao, and Murali Sharma, promising a gripping mix of performances.

Mounted on a grand scale, Marshal brings together an impressive technical team. Cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan will be capturing the visuals, while Sai Abhyankar, the newest sensation in music, will score the soundtrack. The editing will be handled by Philomin Raj, and production design is entrusted to Arun Venjaramoodu.

With its intriguing title, talented cast, and powerful crew, Marshal is shaping up to be a high-octane drama that adds a fresh dimension to Karthi’s ever-versatile filmography.