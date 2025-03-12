Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Spark Dating Rumors After Family Party

There has been a lot of buzz in Bollywood recently about actor Kartik Aaryan and actress Sreeleela, with rumors suggesting that they are dating.

The news gained attention when Sreeleela attended Kartik’s family party. Meanwhile, Kartik's mother made an interesting comment when asked about Karan Johar's future daughter-in-law at the IIFA celebrations.

She said, “We all want a good doctor to come to our house as a daughter-in-law,” fueling speculations that she was referring to Sreeleela, who is currently studying MBBS.

Sreeleela, who is pursuing her MBBS alongside her acting career, has established herself as a leading actress in the South and is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut in a film directed by Anurag Basu, where Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role.

Some believe that they met during the film's shooting and started dating, while others say they are just friends and Kartik invited her over as a friend. However, both actors have yet to comment on the dating rumors.