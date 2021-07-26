Kathi Karthika to join Congress?

More than as a TV anchor, Kathi Karthika shot to fame with Big Boss. The anchor who was one of the contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss is now testing her luck in politics.

She is hoping to have a political career from the Dubbaka constituency. Initially, in 2020 November, she tried to contest in the dubbaka by-elections but unfortunately, she lost in the elections and even failed to get back the deposits. On this note, she is planning to gain support from a big political party to grab the attention of the people. Karthika wants to take advantage of Congress Party and use its name to gain fame.

Recently, Kathi Karthika met Telangana Congress committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and claimed that he is interested to join the Congress party. Even Madhu Yashki also welcomed her warm-heartedly. So, this Bigg Boss contestant is now all set to hoist the congress flag very soon.