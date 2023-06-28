‘Keeda Cola’ teaser review

Multifaceted Telugu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is back with a new movie called “Keedaa Cola.” Billed to be a crime comedy, the movie’s teaser has been released online.

The teaser opens with a scene of Brahmi and Chaitanya watching a cola bottle suspiciously. The following scenes in the teaser reveal other characters in action. Finally, the teaser ends with a scene showing a cockroach in the drink bottle. The story behind the cola and what happens next will be revealed in the trailer soon. The teaser looks good even though no story is revealed. The visuals look rich, and so does the score.

Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Raghu Ram, Jeevan Kumar and Tharun Bhascker played significant roles in this flick. K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj and Upendra Varma produced this movie under the VG Sainma banner. AJ Aaron is the cameraman while Upendra Varma is the editor. Vivek Sagar is the composer of this flick.