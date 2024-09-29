Keerthy Suresh channels Barbie vibes

Keerthy Suresh is turning heads with her latest look, where she channels her inner Barbie in a gorgeous pink gown. The actress looks radiant as she pairs the outfit with red heels, a sleek ponytail, and a golden necklace, exuding elegance and charm.

Keerthy shared these captivating pictures while promoting her upcoming film, Raghu Thatha. The photos show her twirling gracefully in the gown, showcasing her poise and sophistication. Her Barbie-inspired look has quickly gone viral, earning widespread praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

With her choice of this playful yet elegant ensemble, Keerthy proves once again that she can effortlessly blend style with grace, captivating her audience both on-screen and off. The actress has always been known for her versatile roles, and her fashion choices are no different—constantly evolving and staying in tune with the latest trends.

As Raghu Thatha promotions continue, Keerthy's Barbie-inspired look sets the tone for the film's energetic and lighthearted vibe, leaving fans eager for more glimpses of her stylish appearances.