Kesari Chapter 2: True Story of C. Sankaran Nair and Jallianwala Bagh
Highlights
Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire. It tells how Indian lawyer C. Sankaran Nair investigated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, challenged the British version, and revealed the truth. Watch this gripping historical drama now on OTT.
After completing a successful 50-day run in theatres, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is now available for streaming on JioHotstar, starting June 13, 2025.
About the Film
The film is from the book The Case That Shook the Empire. It’s about C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer who studied the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The British wanted him to support their side, but he told the truth and fought their story.
Cast
- Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair
- R. Madhavan as advocate Neville McKinley
- Ananya Panday as law student Dilreet Gill
- Regina Cassandra as Parvathy Nair
- Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer
- Alexx O'Nell, Amit Sial, and Mark Bennington in key roles
