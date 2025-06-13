Kesari Chapter 2: True Story of C. Sankaran Nair and Jallianwala Bagh

After completing a successful 50-day run in theatres, the historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is now available for streaming on JioHotstar, starting June 13, 2025.

About the Film

The film is from the book The Case That Shook the Empire. It’s about C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer who studied the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The British wanted him to support their side, but he told the truth and fought their story.

Cast