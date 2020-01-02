KGF Actor Yash To Cut World's Biggest Birthday Cake Created By Fan

Yash is one of the most talked-about actor in Sandalwood right now. Thanks to his movie KGF, Yash became a household name not only in Karnataka but also across the world. After the release of Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1, the star value of Yash increased manifold. Besides, his followers too increased on social media outside. With such popularity, it isn't a surprise to know that fans go all out to make him feel special on his birthday. Yash will celebrate his birthday on January 8.

He missed his birthday celebrations last year to mourn the death of senior Kannada actor Rebel Star Ambareesh. This disappointed Yash fans to a great extent so much so that one of his depressed fans committed suicide too. Reacting to the news, Yash had said that he did not appreciate those who didn't think about their parents before taking the extreme step. This year, he is yet to disclose his birthday plans. However, fans have already begun the countdown for the special day.

A die-hard fan of Yash, Venu Gowda, is preparing to ready a 5000 kg cake to mark the special occasion. Yash will be the first celebrity to cut such a huge chunk of cake.

Yash is busy with the shoot of his much-hyped movie KGF Chapter 2. The makers are hoping for the sequel to become a hit like the first part of the movie.