‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ ready to face-off at box-office

Post lockdown the theatres and OTT platforms turned full busy with continuous releases of the movies. Till 2022 summer, the ticket windows will be full busy as the most awaited movies of the season are ready to entertain the audience. Off late, even the makers of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also announced the release date and confirmed that, the movie will hit the big screens in the next summer i.e on 14th April, 2022.

They released a new poster of the movie and raised the expectations on it. It showcased Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in much love holding each other in all winsome smiles. Even the picturesque green background with a small house made the poster worth watching!

"Laal Singh Chaddha" movie is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name being the adaption of 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The movie is filed in more than 100 locations in India and will unveil the story of Laal Singh Chaddha who has a great understanding of human emotions. This movie also has Tollywood ace actor Naga Chaitanya and he will essay the role of 'Bubba'. Being the debut movie of Chaitanya, even all his fans are also eagerly awaiting to witness him sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan. Kareen Kapoor will be seen as Laal's girlfriend Manila and Mona Singh will be seen as his mother. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will essay cameo roles in this comedy-drama!

Well, with the announcement of Laal Singh Chaddha's release date, it is confirmed that, Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 will have a direct face-off with it!

Even 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the most awaited movie as it is the sequel to the 2018 film 'KGF: Chapter 1' that had Yash in the lead role. Even the sequel is being made on a high-end scale having Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the lead roles and that too with a 100 crore budget!

Well, it is definitely a treat to all the movie buffs but we need to wait until next Baisakhi, to witness these movies on the big screens.