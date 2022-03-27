KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: Get Ready To Witness Yash And Sanjay Dutt's Battle…

We have already witnessed the big movies like Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and RRR getting released in the theatres. And now, it's the turn of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 movie… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this magnum opus and raised the expectations on the movie. The grand trailer launch event is attended by the A-listers of the Sandalwood and even the whole team of this movie.



For the Telugu language, Ram Charan unveiled the trailer and coming to the Tamil language, it is released by Suriya on their Twitter pages…

Along with sharing the trailer, Ram Charan also sent his best wishes to the whole team of the KGF: Chapter 2 movie. He wrote, "The next big storm is here !! All the best @TheNameIsYash and @prashanth_neel. Looking forward to the next chapter of #KGFchapter2 Here's the trailer: https://youtu.be/bDTUFufX-1s".

In the trailer poster, Yash looked amazing in the black avatar holding a rifle!

Here is the Tamil trailer of the KGF: Chapter 2 movie…

It is unveiled by the ace Kollywood actor Suriya… Going with the trailer, it starts where the first part ended and to continue the journey Prakash Raj says that the blood war must go on! So, we need to wait and watch how the politician Raveena and the antagonist Sanjay Dutt aka Adhira will trouble Yash…

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of this movie while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!