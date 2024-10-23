‘KGF’ Star Yash Confirms Ravana Role in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayan’

‘KGF’ star Yash has officially confirmed that he will portray the character of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Ramayan.’ This epic project also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash, apart from playing the iconic antagonist, will co-produce the film, with a focus on showcasing it on a global scale.

Yash opened up about how he became involved in the project while working on the visual effects for his film Toxic in Los Angeles. It was during this time that Namit Malhotra, from the VFX company DNEG and Prime Focus, introduced him to the Ramayan project. According to Yash, the project had been in development for several years but had faced difficulties in securing the right cast.

Namit, during their discussion, cautiously proposed the idea of Yash playing Ravana. Yash expressed interest in the role, but only if the character was treated with depth and seriousness. He emphasized that for a film of this scale, it was important for the actors to prioritize the vision of the project over their personal stardom.

Following this conversation, Yash met with director Nitesh Tiwari to further discuss how they could move forward with the film. He confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor had already been cast as Lord Rama before he came on board. Yash also shared that the decision to cast Sai Pallavi as Sita was a collaborative one, stating that it was a perfect fit for the film’s pan-Indian appeal.

Playing Ravana is a role that excites Yash, who described the character as incredibly complex and full of shades. He said that portraying Ravana offers a unique opportunity to explore a character with so many layers. Yash looks forward to presenting the character in a fresh and different way on screen.

This announcement makes Yash the first actor to officially confirm his role in ‘Ramayan.’ Previous rumors suggested that Hrithik Roshan was considered for the part, but Yash’s involvement now solidifies his position as one of the central figures in this grand retelling of the epic.