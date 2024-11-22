Live
Just In
Khushi Kapoor shines bright
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the iconic late actress Sridevi, is carving her own niche in the entertainment industry. After her much-talked-about debut in Netflix’s The Archies, Khushi is now making waves in the fashion world as she graces the cover of Bazaar.
On the cover, Khushi exudes style and elegance, donning a series of bold and chic outfits.
From a dazzling golden jacket paired with stockings to sleek blazers, she effortlessly showcases her versatility and impeccable fashion sense. Her looks radiate confidence, further cementing her status as a budding fashionista.
Beyond her captivating style, Khushi is also busy pursuing her acting ambitions. She is currently working on two exciting projects—Naadaniyaan and an untitled romantic comedy. Both films promise to highlight her talent and expand her growing presence in the industry.