Live
- No drinking water for four days in Sankapuram villege
- Former Indian Ambassador to America joins BJP, likely contest election from Amritsar
- Sardar of Commentary Box, Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to action in IPL 2024
- ‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller
- Ramadan 2024: Elevate Your Well-Being With 5 Essential Self-Care Practices This Ramadan
- Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look
- J&K Apni Party to explore possibility of alliance with like-minded parties
- 'Electric Floral Fantasy' exhibition by artist Eeshani Mitra opens in Mumbai
- Revolutionising Children’s Health with the Launch of Children’s Eye Centre and Dry Eye Clinic
- ‘Om Bheem Bush’ clears censor; gets U/A
Just In
Kiara Advani blooms in Blue
Kiara Advani captivates in a stunning ensemble reminiscent of a vibrant bloom against a summer sky.
Kiara Advani captivates in a stunning ensemble reminiscent of a vibrant bloom against a summer sky. The daring cutouts of her dress reveal sun-kissed skin, evoking images of a tropical flower basking in warm sunlight. Her sleek high bun mirrors the clean lines of a calla lily, while earthy brown makeup adds a touch of elegance, akin to a hummingbird amidst petals. Delicate earrings complete the look, resembling dewdrops on a leaf.
Amidst her sartorial splendor, Kiara is immersed in a new cinematic venture. Much like a vine reaching for the sun, she's dedicated to filming "Game Changer" alongside Ram Charan. This project marks another exciting chapter in her burgeoning career, akin to a new bud blossoming on a vibrant plant. With her style and talent, Kiara continues to enchant audiences, promising more unforgettable moments on and off-screen.