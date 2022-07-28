Kichcha Sudeepa's film required 800 VFX artists to create the fantasy world

The release of Vikrant Rona, which stars Kichcha Sudeepa, has hit the screens today, and many people are thrilled about it. The movie appears to be very visually pleasing, yet making it was no easy task. To construct the 3D universe of Vikrant Rona, it appears that more than 800 VFX artists were required.

The team recently released the 3D trailer and the song "Ra Ra Rakkamma" to the media community around the nation, receiving great feedback. In North India, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations. Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins film and Jack Manjunath, who produces the movie under his production company Shalini Arts, jointly produce it. PVR Pictures will handle distribution in the Indian belt. Let's see how far these visual effects have attracted the audience coming to the theatres.