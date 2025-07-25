‘Kill’Tamil remake in talks; Dhruv Vikram to lead the cast!

Actor Dhruv Vikram is all set to headline the Tamil remake of the 2023 Bollywood action thriller Kill, originally directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Known for its intense action and gripping storyline, the Hindi version was well-received by critics and audiences alike. The Tamil version will be helmed by Ramesh Varma, celebrated for his work on Khiladi and Rakshasudu.

Currently in pre-production, the remake promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience with a Tamil twist. While the rest of the cast and the film’s official title are yet to be announced, industry insiders suggest that the adaptation will retain the core of the original—an edge-of-the-seat narrative set on a train overtaken by armed criminals, with a lone commando stepping in to save the day.

Dhruv Vikram, son of veteran actor Vikram, continues to build his filmography with diverse roles. Having made a strong debut in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, he went on to impress in Mahaan and Varma. He is currently awaiting the release of Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj and co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, scheduled to release on October 17, 2025.

With Kill's remake, Dhruv is taking on another action-heavy role that could further establish his place in Tamil cinema. The film is already generating buzz and is expected to offer a fresh, stylish take tailored for the regional audience. More updates on the project are expected soon.