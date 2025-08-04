‘Kingdom’ is where emotions rule: Director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Kingdom, the latest action-drama headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, is raking in strong collections at the box office. Released on July 31, the film is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, presented by Srikara Studios, and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Also starring Satyadev, Bhagyashree Borse, and debutant Venkatesh, the film has received glowing praise for its emotion-driven storytelling and striking visuals.

In a recent media interaction, Gowtam shared insights on the journey of Kingdom. “We were working till the last moment before release. The sleepless nights paid off when I saw the audience's response,” he said.

Explaining the title choice, he added, “The lead is named Devara Nayak, and we considered that as a title. But with NTR’s Devara already announced, we locked Kingdom—a place of safety, a home.”

The popular track Hridayam Lopala was removed post-edit as it hampered narrative flow, he revealed. “We’re considering adding it in the OTT version along with some extra scenes.”

On casting Vijay, Gowtam noted, “I had a different script for Vijay initially. But this story fit him better—he was hooked the moment he heard it.”

While known for emotional dramas like Malli Raava and Jersey, Gowtam emphasized, “Kingdom may be action-packed, but its foundation is emotional. That’s what connects with people.”

He also revealed plans for Kingdom Part 2, with scripting soon to begin, and a spin-off OTT film focusing on characters Murugan and Sethu.

On his journey, he reflected, “I wish I’d done more films in eight years, but some things are out of our hands—like COVID or creative timelines. But I’m hoping to speed up from here.”

With Kingdom’s success and future plans in motion, Gowtam Tinnanuri has firmly established his own cinematic kingdom—where emotions remain king.