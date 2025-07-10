Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘K-Ramp’ Diwali release

Young and talented actor Kiran Abbavaram is starring in the upcoming film 'K-Ramp', marking his 11th project as a lead. The film is being jointly produced by successful producers Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid. Yukti Thareja plays the female lead, while Jain Nani is directing the film.

Moving at jet speed, the team recently completed a crucial schedule in the scenic locations of Kerala. The visuals shot here are expected to be a visual feast on screen. The first-look poster of Kiran Abbavaram, released earlier, received a tremendous response from audiences. With the shoot now in its final stage, 'K-Ramp' is getting ready for a grand theatrical release this Diwali.