‘Kishkindhapuri’ leaves premiere audience impressed with thrills

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, with Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead. Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens banner, the film has been generating solid buzz, especially after its gripping trailer. Following his recent outing Bhairava, Bellamkonda appears confident about this project, which is slated for a worldwide release on September 12.

Ahead of the release, the makers organized a special premiere last night at AAA Multiplex in Hyderabad, and the first reactions from the audience have been highly encouraging. Viewers noted that while the film takes around ten minutes to settle into its narrative, it quickly transforms once the story shifts into the mystical world of Kishkindhapuri. From that point onward, the film keeps the audience hooked with its tense atmosphere and chilling sequences.

The first half is said to be neatly presented without unnecessary diversions, while the second half sustains momentum with gripping horror elements. Tamil actor Shand’s performance has reportedly left audiences with goosebumps, and Anupama Parameswaran’s act in the climax has been described as one of her best.

Critics also highlighted the film’s sound design by M.R. Rajakrishnan, stating that it elevated the horror experience significantly. The narration of the thriller sequences has been appreciated for keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.