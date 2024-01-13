‘Captain Miller’ Telugu release to be on Jan 25th

The highly anticipated Pan India film, "Captain Miller," featuring National Award-winning superstar Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran, has successfully completed all formalities and hit the theaters in multiple languages, excluding Telugu. However, fans in the Telugu-speaking states will need to wait a bit longer, as the Telugu version of the film is not releasing on the initially scheduled date.



Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd and Suresh Productions, the entities securing the Telugu rights, have announced a delayed release date of January 25th for "Captain Miller" in Telugu states. Despite this delay, the movie has been generating significant buzz, with the recently unveiled trailer setting high expectations. The Telugu version of Captain Miller is set for a grand release, backed by Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd and Suresh Productions.

Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, "Captain Miller" is a period action drama that promises to resonate with audiences of all age groups. With a substantial budget, the film is presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

The musical score for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the initial release of the first two songs has received an overwhelmingly positive response. The teaser, too, has created quite a sensation.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, with Priyanka Mohan in the lead role, an extended cameo by Sundeep Kishan, and a pivotal role played by Dr. Shiva Rajkumar. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, while T Ramalingam serves as the production designer.

Adding to the film's credentials, Madhan Karky, known for his work in major productions like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa, has penned the dialogues for the Tamil version. Nagooran takes on the role of editing, contributing to the film's overall appeal. The release of "Captain Miller" in Telugu states on January 25th is eagerly awaited by fans, promising an engaging cinematic experience.