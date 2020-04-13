Chiyaan Vikram Is Furious About This Career Destroying Gossip

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is a man of few words. He usually keeps to himself and is only known to talk when there is a pressing need. We all know that his son Dhruv Vikram will be reprising the role of Vijay Deverakonda in the Tamil Remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The actor is kicked about his son's debut like any other father would. The official Kollywood remake of the Tollywood blockbuster is titled Adithya Varma.

In between, there was a gossip in one of the leading entertainment portals which suggested that Vikram was all set to bid goodbye to his acting career as he wanted to focus on developing his son's film career.

Vikram, we hear is furious with the scoop which is baseless. This career destroying gossip about vikram would have definitely killed his career and the news has not gone down well with one of the most respected actors in Kollywood.

His PR team has swung into action and put out a quick tweet condemning the baseless report. They have also clarified that there is no truth to such claims and also urged the media to verify the authenticity of such rumours before posting such articles.

Here's a look at Chiyaan Vikram's tweet





Setting the record straight pic.twitter.com/X8FIzEmtEf — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) April 10, 2020





Interestingly, the Kollywood star has his calendar full with back to back movies. He will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra for which the first look has already been released. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Cobra is produced under the Seven Screen Studio banner by Lalith Kumar. He will also be seen in Gautham Menon's Dhruva Nachitharam, whose release has been delayed for a long time now.

