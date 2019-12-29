Darbar US Rights Sold: Rajini Movie Premiere Date Locked

The US rights of Kollywood Thalaivar Rajinikanth's much hyped movie Darbar has been sold to Prime Media. Kal Raman, the chief digital officer of Samsung in the US has joined hands with the production house to distribute Darbar in America.

Darbar features Rajini and Nayanthara in key roles. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by none other than Murugadoss.

Expectations are riding high on this movie as Thalaiva will be seen in the role of a police after several years. Besides the motion teaser of Darbar is a hit and has connected to the masses.

Rajini in Khakee promises to give his fans what they want -- his signature steps, punch dialogues and mannerisms which are such a hit with the audience.

Darbar US Premiere date has been locked as January 8, 2020.

You already know that the Rajini movie will release in three Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is expected to hit some 250 + screens.

Meanwhile, the production house prime media said that they were sure about the movie becoming a hit as the Kollywood superstar enjoyed a huge fan following across the globe.

The supporting cast of Darbar includes Suneil Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Thambi Ramaiah and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravinchander has scored the music for Darbar which is already being talked about in Chennai movie circles.

Another big plus will be the cinematography of Santosh Sivan who's working with Rajini after their previous venture Thalapathy.