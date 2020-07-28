Dhanush's Rakita Rakita Rakita In Jagame Thandiram Is A Catchy Mass Number

The makers of Jagame Thandiram released the first single from their music this morning. The track Rakita Rakita Rakita is rendered by none other than Kollywood lead actor Dhanush accompanied by Santosjh Narayanan and Dhee.

The song, which seems like a dance number starts off with drum beats and gives a rustic feel. The usual Tamil mass number feeling is there with the singer taking it to a high pitch. The best thing about the song is it reminds you of Dhanush's popular song Why this Kolaveri di which was catchy yet you didn't have to bother about the tempo of going out of tune as it is your typical mass number and anyone can sing the song. Same goes for Dhansuh's Rakita Rakita too from Jagame Thandiram.

Dhanush's attire in the song, a typical rural mustache wearing the traditional vesti and silk shirt adds to the song. Rakita Rakita is about a person who's so full of confidence that he is unfazed by other's opinion about his attitude.

The makers of Jagame Thandiram released the Rakita Rakita song to coincide with actor Dhanush's birthday.

Director Karthik Subbaraj shared the song on his Twitter handle

Jagame Thandiram is the first association between director Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush. The movie was to release in theatres on May 1 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic lockdown.