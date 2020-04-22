Hackers Target Shobana's Facebook Page

The dancer turned actress Shobana who was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam flick Varane Aavasyamund, in which she made a comeback after a long hiatus. The movie was a hit. The movie also marked the comeback of actor-MP Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshani. Varane Aavasyamund marked the directorial debut of Anoop Satyan.

Post the movie release, the actress has also been super active on social media. And ever since the lockdown, Shobana has been sharing dance videos on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The speciality of her videos is that Shobana shows how to do dance amid housework. We all know that the actress is a great dancer and also runs a dance school in Chennai.

In the latest development, it is learnt that the Facebook account of the actress has been hacked. The actress shared this news on her other social media pages. She also sought the support of her fans via a social media post.

Check out her post:



