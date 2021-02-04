Ilaiyaraja’s new studio to take up Vetrimaran film

For 35 years, maestro Ilaiyaraja was a part of Prasad Studios where he had an exclusive facility for his music compositions. After an ugly spat with the latter, when his claim of ownership was rejected by the High Court recently, a compromise was effected and Raja was given his belongings from the premises.

On February 3, Ilaiyaraja held a media interaction in which he announced that he would be setting up an ultra-modern studio owned by him on the busy Arcot Road of Chennai, abuttingKodambakkam. It is a remodelling of an old preview theatre based at T Nagar area. He told the press that his studio had everything which he wanted as of present and told them to wait for some time to see how his output would be from the new premises.

News is that famed director Vetrimaran, who is currently shooting a film with Vijay Sethupathy and comedian Soori who is playing the hero is likely to be privileged with the first chance of Ilaiyaraja's music. The director along with his team was present on Wednesday when the studio was formally inaugurated at Chennai.