Kamal Haasan Recovers From Covid-19 And Will Be Back To Work This Week

It is all known that the Indian film industry's ace actor Kamal Haasan was tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week. He immediately got admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai for better treatment. Off late, the hospital management released another health bulletin and shared the good news with all the fans of Kamal Haasan. He is all recovered from this deadly disease and will be back to work soon!





This press release reads, "Kamal Haasan who has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Center on 22nd November, 2021 Covid positive. He had mild covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but was advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021."



Kamal Haasan's elder daughter Shruti Haasan was with her father in this tough phase and is now back to Mumbai after he recovered! Well, Kamal Haasan will be back to work from 4th December 2021 and most probably host the Bigg Boss Tamil weekend episode this week. Last week it was handled by Ramya Krishnan!

Last week Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter page and announced that he was attacked with Covid-19. "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded."

Well, Kamal Haasan recently flew to Chicago, USA to launch a new clothing line that took place on 15th November, 2021. After returning to India, he suffered from the cold and cough and thus got tested for Covid-19. After the result came positive, he didn't delay and straight away got admitted to a private hospital.

Speaking about Kamal Haasan's work front, he will next be seen in the Vikram movie which has Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in the important roles. This movie is slated to hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 31st March, 2022!