Kangana Ranaut wins hearts of Tamil filmdom

Over a month since the lockdown, film industry is being watched keenly by the public for its large-heartedness and helping attitude during this tense phase of coronavirus scare. Going by what one has seen and read, the reactions have been bitter and critical, with a few taking to social media to name and shame a few cine celebrities by name for their behaviour.

If this is one aspect, the news from Chennai media is that Kangana Ranaut has made a contribution of Rs 10 lakh, split into two parts of Rs 5 lakh each for the film body ( FEFSI) and the team of her film 'Thalaivi' in which she is playing Jayalalithaa, the erstwhile Tamil Nadu CM. The noticeable point is that Kangana is hardly seen working in the southern movie industries, in comparison to a few of her contemporaries.

With north Indian heroines a part of the southern film industries for decades now, the fans too have begun considering them as their own for various reasons. Hence, during the recent donation drive and appeals for contributions and help, the contributions of Kajal Agarwal, Nayantara and Aishwarya Rajesh has been marked while absence of response from established names like Tamanna Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh has not been unnoticed.