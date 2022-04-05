Karthi: I lived all that I dreamt of during the filming of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actor Karthi, who loves horse riding and horses, says he lived all that he dreamt of during the filming of director Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

'Ponniyin Selvan', a brilliant story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind.

Karthi plays the prime character of Vandhiyathevan in this film, which is based on the classic by Kalki.

Taking to Twitter, Karthi wrote, "I have forever been fascinated by horses. While I learnt horse riding for 'Kaashmora', I lived all that I dreamt of, during the filming of 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Can't describe the exhilaration when you connect with the horse and it breathes and pulsates with you!"

'Ponniyin Selvan', called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The project will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.