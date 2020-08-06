‘Kattappa’ Sathyaraj to play solo hero again

'Theerpugal Virkappadum', a flick of Sathyaraj ( the Telugu dub is titled ' Emergency') in which he plays a solo hero like the good old days of the late 1980s and 1990s is awaiting censor clearance. Directed by debutante Dheeran, this action thriller stars Smrithi Venkat, Harish Uthaman and a few others.

A contemporary of Kamal Haasan as an adult hero and Rajinikanth, moving from villain to hero roles, 65- year-old Sathyaraj was a known name in Chennai film industry for more than two decades. He had his own unique slot which was unmatched and his versatility was also noted and appreciated.

No wonder, despite heavy swings in the last 15 years, his charisma has endured like that of his older 60+ peers and has made him appear in other language films like Telugu ( Baahubali would suffice as an example) and Hindi, where he matched the stature of Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chennai Express'.