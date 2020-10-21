Kollywood Ace Actor Karthi Is Blessed With A Baby Boy

Tamil Film Industry ace actor Karthi is blessed with a baby boy… This is Karthi and his wife Ranjani's second child. They already have a daughter 'Umayal' who was born in 2013. This 'Khaidi' actor shared this happy news on his Twitter page and also penned a heartwarming note on this happy occasion…

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can't thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

Even Karthi's elder brother and Kollywood's ace hero Suriya also shared this happy news with his fans through Twitter…

We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/gpzkWZQIYF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 20, 2020

Karthi and Ranjani got married on 29th April, 2011 at Goundampalayam in Erode District. This couple is blessed with a baby girl Umayaal in 2013 and now, they have become parents for the second time being blessed with a little baby boy.



Speaking about the work front of this ace actor, Karthi will be next seen in Sultan movie. He will be also the part of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' movie which has a huge star cast. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in other prominent roles. This movie is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel named 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

