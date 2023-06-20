  • Menu
Lokesh Kanagaraj announces his retirement time

Young and talented Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the action thriller "Leo," featuring star actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Trisha Krishnan is playing the love interest of the "Varisu" actor.

During a recent interview, Kanagaraj made a shocking statement that he doesn’t have any plans to make more films in his career. He expressed his desire to try his hand at the cinema and explore the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) concept with the help of his producers. Furthermore, he mentioned that he intends to retire from filmmaking after completing 10 films, leaving his fans and the Tamil film industry stunned.

The shoot of "Leo" will soon be completed, and post-production works will commence thereafter. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. "Leo" is set to release worldwide in multiple languages on October 19, 2023.

