Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Satellite Rights Sold For Fancy Price

Malayam movie "Drishyam-2" which is the sequel to the earlier movie "Drishyam" has become the talk of the town. Though the movie was released on OTT via Amazon prime on February 19, Drishyam 2 has become a super hit. This sequel arrived exactly 7 years after the first part was released.



It may be recalled that the earlier part was also a massive hit at the box office. The movie director Jeethu Joseph, who wrote the script during lockdown finished the shooting of this movie in a few days after the pandemic relaxation. Now, we hear about the expenses, investment, and revenues that this Mohanlal movie has earned.

Drishyam 2 was Produced with a low budget. The total investment on this movie is said to be 20 crores, which includes the payment given to actors, and technicians.



Drishyam 2 was bankrolled by Producer Antony Perambavur. The producer was the driver of actor Mohanlal's car once upon a time. This movie was bought by Amazon prime for 25 crores. Since the earlier part was a super duper hit and since its sequel was also done by the same team, people had a lot of expectations from this movie. As the earlier part had its own section of fans the sequel was bought by popular OTT player Amazon prime video for a huge amount.



Well, the profit this movie has earned is not just five crores. The satellite rights of the sequel was sold for a whopping sum of 15 crores to Asia Network corporation to telecast on TV channels. It is said that so far "Drishyam 2" has earned a profit of Rs 40 crores. The profit story doesn't end here. The Remake rights formalities of this movie is yet to be completed.

Already the remake rights for Telugu has been sold. The sale of remake rights in other languages is yet to be done. The earlier part of this movie was sold for remake in kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Chinese, and Sinhalese languages which is a sort of record by itself. The movie a was hit in all the languages. We hear that this movie will be remade in hindi but we are yet to hear about the remake in Kannada.