Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush: A shocking rift

In a surprising turn of events, actress Nayanthara has released a scathing open letter targeting actor Dhanush, which has left the industry and fans in shock. The controversy stems from a recent dispute over the usage of content from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The documentary, which explores Nayanthara’s journey, including her personal and professional life, reportedly faced hurdles when Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, denied permission to use clips and songs from the film.

Despite multiple requests, Dhanush refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the film’s content. The refusal baffled Nayanthara, especially since Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan, is considered one of her most successful films. Left with no choice, the documentary included a brief 3-second behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip, which led to Dhanush issuing a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crores in compensation. This legal action prompted Nayanthara to pen a strongly worded letter addressing Dhanush's actions.

In her open letter, Nayanthara made some serious allegations, stating, “I wish you were half the person you portray to be at audio launches in front of your innocent fans. You do not practice what you preach.” She expressed her disappointment over Dhanush’s alleged ego clash following the film’s blockbuster success, claiming that his displeasure was evident during the Filmfare Awards in 2016.

Nayanthara went on to say, “Anyone with a right conscience will not accept such tyranny. This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. You might justify your actions from a copyright perspective, but there is a moral side that needs to be defended in the court of God.”

In a parting shot, she introduced the term "schadenfreude" to Dhanush, cautioning him against deriving pleasure from others' misfortune. Nayanthara's bold statement has sparked a major buzz in the industry, leaving fans and insiders eager to see how Dhanush responds to these allegations.

This unexpected feud between two prominent South Indian stars has undoubtedly become a hot topic, leaving fans divided and eagerly awaiting further developments.