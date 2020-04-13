Not Rajinikanth But Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi Sequel

Remember Chandramukhi? Yes, for all those fans of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, the movie was unmissable. The movie, was originally made in Malayalam starring Shobhana and Mohan Lal in lead roles. The film was title Manichitrathazhu and hit theatres in 1992. The film belonged to the horror genre and was a super hit not just in Malayalam but in all the other languages in which it was remade.

The film was remade in Kannada as Aptha Rakshaka which starred Dr Vishnuvardhan. The Tamil version starred Rajinikanth. Then came the sequel in Kannada which starred Vishnuvardhan again. However, owing to some jinxed sequence of events, Rajinikanth refused to work in the sequel. The sequel was out however in Telugu and Kannada starring Victory venkatesh and Vishnuvardhan respectively.

The movie, directed by P Vasu, was titled Aptharakshaka in Kannada and Nagavalli in Telugu. The Tollywod movie was bankrolled by Bellamkonda Suresh.

Now, we hear that the movie is all set to be remade in Tamil finally. Yes. Chandramukhi 2 will go on floors soon after the lockdown. But not Rajinikanth but Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead role. The choreographer cum actor himself shared this news on his social media page. On his page, Lawrence wrote that he was happy to be working in Chandramukhi 2 and that he has sought the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who played the lead role in the first instalment of the movie. Chandramukhi 2 will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The actor is said to have contributed Rs 3 crores towards the coronavirus relief fund from the advance money he received for the Chandramukhi sequel.

Have a look at Raghava Lawrence's post

Lawrence is currently working with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Lakshmi Bomb. The movie is slated to hit theatres later this year.

Do you think Lawrence can do justice to the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.