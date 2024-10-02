Pooja Hegde joins cast of Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

Pooja Hegde, who has faced a challenging few years in her career, has now landed a major project. The actress will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his next film, Thalapathy 69, which is rumored to be Vijay's final venture before shifting focus to politics. The official announcement of Pooja's involvement was made recently, much to the excitement of fans.

KVN Productions, the film's production house, shared the news on social media, stating, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially…Welcome onboard @hegdepooja." Pooja and Vijay previously worked together in Beast, where they were part of the chart-topping song "Arabic Kuthu" (Halamithi Habibo). Their successful pairing is now creating significant buzz for Thalapathy 69.

The movie will also feature Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Thalapathy 69 promises to be a fitting finale to Vijay's illustrious film career before his anticipated foray into politics.