Rashmika Mandanna to Play Next to Vijay Under Vamsi Paidipally's Direction

After the release of the movie Pushpa, the craze of actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone to its peak. Since morning, Rashmika Mandanna has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms as she is celebrating her birthday today.

On this ocassion, the makers of the Thalapathy 66 have been confirmed officially that she is pairing with Kollywood Star Hero Vijay for his next project under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally's movie.

It's a great surprise for Rashmika from the filmmakers to listen to this piece of good news on her birthday.

