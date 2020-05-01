Shobana still ready to act with Mohanlal

The 1980s saw a lot of Malayalam actresses making a mark all across the peninsular film industries. Radha and Ambika, the two sisters were popular in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and along with them one more attractive artiste, Shobana was seen in a lot of Telugu and Tamil movies.

In a recent live Facebook chat session, reported by a few online Malayalam media sites, she was seen candidly expressing her views on the cinema industry. In an interaction, which lasted an hour, Shobana listed out her favourite Malayalam films in which she acted. Responding to a fan's query, she said she was still keen on acting with Mohanlal with whom she shares a close rapport since both of them made their entry into the tinsel world in the 1980s and are part of a batch of that era.

A quick count of the number of films Shobana has done in languages other than her own is quite impressive. If she has done more than 80 films in Malayalam in a span of over three decades, it has been more than 40 in Telugu in a similar period. It was with Kamal Haasan that she made a debut in Tamil in a flick which was a remake of ' Karz' the 1980 release of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30. She went on to do 20 more films in that language for over two decades.