Sudeep Fans Attack Writer's House Over Comments

Fans of Sudeep reportedly invaded a house of one by name Ahoratra, who is a writer and a social thinker and are said to have attacked him. Ahoratra has alleged that Sudeep's fans had come to kill him.

Sudeep fans got agitated after Ahoratra blamed Sudeep and his fans in a mean way. Ahoratra himself has stated on his facebook telling "Sudeep's fans had come to kill me. Sudeep must be arrested".

The Chennammanakere Achukattu police, who learnt about this, visited the place of the incident and detained Sudeep's fans. Ahoratra has been condemning Sudeep right from the day he became Ambassador to the Rummy game. The writer had alleged that Sudeep has been supporting the game which has made many people lose their home and hearth and have come on the streets after falling victim to the game. He had posted a video blaming Sudeep with his insensitive comments. Since Ahoratra personally blamed Sudeep, the Sandalwood actor's fans had warned him through social media platforms and phone calls. His fans had retorted and scolded the writer saying "If you provoke our boss you would face consequences." After receiving severe threats from Sudeep's fans, Ahoratra had made a video addressing the actor singularly. "I have been getting threat calls from Sudeep's fans continuously. They are spoiling law and order situation." As Ahoratra continued blaming Sudeep and his fans incessantly, the actor's fans are said to have barged into the writer's house and attacked the writer.

Sources say that the president, Vice President and other members of Sudeep's fans association have been detained in this connection. A case is said to have been registered at Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.

